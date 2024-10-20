Ukraine develops drone to intercept Shaheds – The Telegraph

Ukraine has developed the Sting drone to intercept Iranian Shahed UAVs.

Source: The Telegraph

Details: The new weapon will be used to chase down and intercept Shahed-136 drones instead of conventional air defence systems, aiming to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian strikes.

The developers, Wild Hornets, claim that the drone can fly at speeds of over 160 km/h at an altitude of around 3 kilometres.

The Sting features a classic quadcopter design with a large dome protruding from the centre, where the warhead and camera are located.

The drone will be piloted from the ground using a VR headset, allowing the operator to see precisely where it is flying. Future versions will have an AI-guided targeting system, enabling the pilot to lock onto enemy targets.

The publication notes that similar drones are currently used to intercept Russian reconnaissance drones, which fly high and slowly over the battlefield. However, the Sting will be the first drone specifically designed to combat Iranian Shaheds.

Quote: "Its average cost is significantly lower than that of a Shahed drone," a source from Wild Hornets said about the Sting.

The use of low-cost kamikaze drones like the Sting to take down Shaheds will help Ukraine preserve its stockpile of air defence missiles, the publication notes.

