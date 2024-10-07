All Sections
2 more settlements of Kharkiv Oblast announce mandatory evacuation

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 7 October 2024, 20:38
2 more settlements of Kharkiv Oblast announce mandatory evacuation
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The settlements of Iziumske and Bohuslavka in Kharkiv Oblast's Borova hromada have announced a mandatory evacuation owing to the security situation [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, citing Oleksandr Tertyshnyi, Head of Borova Village Military Administration

Quote: "Given the ongoing attacks and security situation in Borova hromada, we must evacuate the population as quickly as possible. The heads of these settlements’ districts are required to conduct explanatory work on the threat to life of local residents. At the same time, Borova Children's Service is continuously monitoring the situation with families with children in the hromada."

Details: According to reports, the relevant decree was signed on 7 October 2024.

All evacuees will be provided with temporary housing, humanitarian aid, financial assistance, and primary medical and psychological care. Everyone will receive assistance with paperwork and other necessities.

Background:

  • On 15 May 2024, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that there were no plans to evacuate either all, or certain groups of, residents from the city of Kharkiv. In fact, according to Terekhov, people were coming to the city of Kharkiv from towns and villages in the surrounding oblast where active hostilities were taking place.
  • On 28 June, the Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council decided to issue mandatory evacuation families with children from the dangerous settlements in the Izium, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of the oblast.
  • On 11 September, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, stated that the Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council was preparing to consider a decision to expand the zone of mandatory evacuation of families with children from three hromadas in the Kupiansk district.
  • On 12 September, the Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council ordered the mandatory evacuation of 269 children from 29 settlements in the Kupiansk district.

Kharkiv Oblastevacuation
