Explosions rock Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia
Sunday, 17 November 2024, 07:13
Explosions rang out in several Ukrainian oblasts during a Russian missile attack on the morning of 17 November.
Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Explosions occurred in the cities of Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih and in Cherkasy Oblast.
Advertisement:
Background:
- The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.
- Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have taken off in Russia.
- The Ukrainian military reported the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by Russian forces from the Black Sea.
Support UP or become our patron!