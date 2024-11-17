All Sections
Explosions rock Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 November 2024, 07:13
Explosions rock Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia
An air defence missile system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions rang out in several Ukrainian oblasts during a Russian missile attack on the morning of 17 November.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Explosions occurred in the cities of Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih and in Cherkasy Oblast.

Background:

  • The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.
  • Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have taken off in Russia.
  • The Ukrainian military reported the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by Russian forces from the Black Sea.

