Explosions rock Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia

Explosions rang out in several Ukrainian oblasts during a Russian missile attack on the morning of 17 November.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Explosions occurred in the cities of Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih and in Cherkasy Oblast.

Background:

The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.

Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have taken off in Russia.

The Ukrainian military reported the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by Russian forces from the Black Sea.

