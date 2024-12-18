All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 18 December 2024, 10:13
Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties
Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany has decided to relocate a heavy military equipment repair centre for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Slovakia due to problems with work organisation and inflexible processes on the fellow NATO state’s territory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German TV news channel ntv

Details: A spokesperson from the German Ministry of Defence confirmed the intention to move the repair centre to Germany by 31 December. He pointed to the changing framework conditions and, in some cases, the extremely complex repairs that have to be carried out on damaged vehicles.

Advertisement:

For example, there have been differences in the interpretation of European customs regulations.

However, the German Ministry of Defence has stressed that the repair of equipment provided to Ukraine remains guaranteed.

The centre in Slovakia has been providing repairs for the Panzerhaubitze 2000, the Dingo armoured vehicle, the MARS II artillery missile system and the Gepard anti-aircraft system since the end of 2022.

Advertisement:

There are other repair facilities for German-made equipment in Lithuania and Ukraine.

Background:

  • Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said in the autumn that his country plans to expand the repair base for Ukrainian military equipment in Michalovce.
  • Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently met with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Zakarpattia, after which Ukraine and Slovakia signed four documents.
  • Shmyhal also mentioned plans for the production of 155mm calibre shells in Slovakia.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanySlovakia
Advertisement:

Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW

US to announce new US$1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

All News
Germany
German Chancellor once again refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles before no-confidence vote
Scholz's party to include refusal to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles in election manifesto
German CDU, leader in ratings, promises to support Ukraine in its election programme
RECENT NEWS
07:38
Taras Chmut: We have chaos in the military command
06:42
Russia publishes festive video of air defence shooting down Santa amid reports of Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Grozny
05:46
Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW
04:44
Russians establish drone assembly classes in schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
03:50
Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack caused injuries and destruction in Belgorod Oblast
02:59
Ukrainian intelligence: About 600,000 Russian troops currently deployed to fight against Ukraine
01:57
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with Shahed drones: roof of high-rise building on fire
01:07
Ukrainian intelligence: Ukrainian drones can operate at distance of up to 2,000 kilometres into Russia
00:48
US to announce new US$1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP
21:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: