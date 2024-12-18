Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties

Germany has decided to relocate a heavy military equipment repair centre for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Slovakia due to problems with work organisation and inflexible processes on the fellow NATO state’s territory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German TV news channel ntv

Details: A spokesperson from the German Ministry of Defence confirmed the intention to move the repair centre to Germany by 31 December. He pointed to the changing framework conditions and, in some cases, the extremely complex repairs that have to be carried out on damaged vehicles.

For example, there have been differences in the interpretation of European customs regulations.

However, the German Ministry of Defence has stressed that the repair of equipment provided to Ukraine remains guaranteed.

The centre in Slovakia has been providing repairs for the Panzerhaubitze 2000, the Dingo armoured vehicle, the MARS II artillery missile system and the Gepard anti-aircraft system since the end of 2022.

There are other repair facilities for German-made equipment in Lithuania and Ukraine.

Background:

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said in the autumn that his country plans to expand the repair base for Ukrainian military equipment in Michalovce.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently met with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Zakarpattia, after which Ukraine and Slovakia signed four documents.

Shmyhal also mentioned plans for the production of 155mm calibre shells in Slovakia.

