Russia ready to consider proposals to restore "normality" in relations with US

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that Russia is ready to consider any proposals on how to restore "normality" in Russia’s relations with the United States.

Source: Ryabkov, as cited by Russian news outlet Interfax

Quote: "We will certainly consider any requests on this and other topics related to the need to restore at least relative normality in relations between Moscow and Washington. But schedules, roadmaps – these are not issues for today or tomorrow."

Details: Ryabkov also commented on the upcoming appointment of Keith Kellogg as US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, saying that Russia has no idea when Kellogg will assume office.

Quote: "We have no idea, first of all, about the timetable for General Kellogg's assumption of office, the position that President-elect Trump has outlined as his scope of competence. Moreover, we don't have the faintest notion about what his intentions might be in terms of establishing contact."

Background:

Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump's choice for the post of Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will visit Kyiv and several other European capitals in January 2025. Kellogg plans to meet with the Ukrainian leadership in Kyiv, and his team is working to arrange meetings with leaders in other European capitals, including Rome and Paris. No visit to Moscow is planned.

Kellogg has said he is planning the visits in order to listen to the positions of both sides in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Trump's team is currently working on a plan to end combat actions in Ukraine, and he recently stated that he has made "some progress".

Trump announced at the end of November that he had chosen retired general Keith Kellogg to be his Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

