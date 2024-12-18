All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia ready to consider proposals to restore "normality" in relations with US

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 18 December 2024, 15:17
Russia ready to consider proposals to restore normality in relations with US
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that Russia is ready to consider any proposals on how to restore "normality" in Russia’s relations with the United States.

Source: Ryabkov, as cited by Russian news outlet Interfax

Quote: "We will certainly consider any requests on this and other topics related to the need to restore at least relative normality in relations between Moscow and Washington. But schedules, roadmaps – these are not issues for today or tomorrow."

Advertisement:

Details: Ryabkov also commented on the upcoming appointment of Keith Kellogg as US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, saying that Russia has no idea when Kellogg will assume office.

Quote: "We have no idea, first of all, about the timetable for General Kellogg's assumption of office, the position that President-elect Trump has outlined as his scope of competence. Moreover, we don't have the faintest notion about what his intentions might be in terms of establishing contact."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump's choice for the post of Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will visit Kyiv and several other European capitals in January 2025. Kellogg plans to meet with the Ukrainian leadership in Kyiv, and his team is working to arrange meetings with leaders in other European capitals, including Rome and Paris. No visit to Moscow is planned.
  • Kellogg has said he is planning the visits in order to listen to the positions of both sides in the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • Trump's team is currently working on a plan to end combat actions in Ukraine, and he recently stated that he has made "some progress".
  • Trump announced at the end of November that he had chosen retired general Keith Kellogg to be his Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

USARussiaUkrainediplomatic ties
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
USA
US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media
Pentagon reports "hundreds" of North Korean casualties in war against Ukraine – New York Times
US considers deployment of new North Korean military units to Russia as possible
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: