Woman injured in Russian attack on Kremenchuk district dies in hospital

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 2 December 2024, 14:39
A woman injured in a Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk district (Poltava Oblast) on 17 November has died in hospital.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadaster

Quote from Pronin: "Unfortunately, a woman who was injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kremenchuk district died in hospital. Doctors fought to save her life till the end. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends. This is our common loss."

Details: Suspilne reports that on 1 December, a woman who was injured in the Russian attack on 17 November died in Kremenchuk, in the local intensive care hospital.

She was hospitalised in an extremely serious condition. The woman was 66.

Background: 

