Woman injured in Russian attack on Kremenchuk district dies in hospital

A woman injured in a Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk district (Poltava Oblast) on 17 November has died in hospital.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadaster

Quote from Pronin: "Unfortunately, a woman who was injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kremenchuk district died in hospital. Doctors fought to save her life till the end. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends. This is our common loss."

Advertisement:

Details: Suspilne reports that on 1 December, a woman who was injured in the Russian attack on 17 November died in Kremenchuk, in the local intensive care hospital.

She was hospitalised in an extremely serious condition. The woman was 66.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 17 November, the Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine's energy sector facilities with 210 missiles and UAVs, 144 of which were destroyed.

A person was killed, the number of injured increased to three, garages were destroyed and severely damaged, and residential buildings were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Lviv Oblast on Sunday, 17 November.

On the morning of 17 November, two women were killed, and four other adults and two children were injured in a Russian drone strike on a house in the city of Mykolaiv.

Support UP or become our patron!