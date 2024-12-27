Ukrainian air defences destroy 13 drones launched by Russia overnight, 11 disappear from radar

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 24 Shahed loitering munitions and other types of drones on the night of 26-27 December (from 19:00 on 26 December). Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 13 drones, while 11 others have failed to reach their targets, disappearing from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 13 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of other types are confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

A total of 11 enemy drone decoys disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects) due to active countermeasures by the defence forces."

Details: The Air Force noted that the Russians had fired missiles from Russia's Voronezh and Kursk oblasts and launched drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk and Millerovo.

The aerial attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the night of 26-27 December, Ukraine's Air Force reported groups of Russian drones targeting Ukrainian oblasts.

Ukrainian air defence units engaged Russian drones over Kyiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!