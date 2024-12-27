All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian air defences destroy 13 drones launched by Russia overnight, 11 disappear from radar

Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 December 2024, 09:07
Ukrainian air defences destroy 13 drones launched by Russia overnight, 11 disappear from radar
A Ukrainian air defence mobile fire group. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 24 Shahed loitering munitions and other types of drones on the night of 26-27 December (from 19:00 on 26 December). Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 13 drones, while 11 others have failed to reach their targets, disappearing from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 13 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of other types are confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

A total of 11 enemy drone decoys disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects) due to active countermeasures by the defence forces."

Details: The Air Force noted that the Russians had fired missiles from Russia's Voronezh and Kursk oblasts and launched drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk and Millerovo.

The aerial attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On the night of 26-27 December, Ukraine's Air Force reported groups of Russian drones targeting Ukrainian oblasts.
  • Ukrainian air defence units engaged Russian drones over Kyiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forcedronesair defence
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian air defence downs 20 Russian drones overnight, 11 more disappear from radar
Ukraine's air defence downed 113 Russian aerial targets on Christmas Eve
Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers scrambled
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: