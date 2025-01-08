Russia intensifies attacks on Sudzha in Kursk Oblast

Russia has intensified attacks on the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast and its neighbouring villages.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on the territory of the Russian Federation, during the 24/7 national joint newscast, as quoted by Ukrinform

Quote from Dmytrashkivsky: "Civilians are mostly at home or in residential facilities because the enemy has intensified attacks on the town of Sudzha and the surrounding villages. Many villages simply do not exist anymore.

Advertisement:

From 6 August to the present day, 36 civilians have been killed as a result of aerial attacks and artillery shelling of the town of Sudzha. Around 100 people have been injured, both severely and moderately."

Details: Dmytrashkivskyi noted that the Russians are very actively using S-300s on the town of Sudzha.

He said that the FPV drones fly like "swarms of bees" and record any movement.

Advertisement:

Quote from Dmytrashkivsky: "According to intelligence, Russia has deployed 12,000 FPV drones, about 800 Lancets, and 2,500 Mavic drones to Kursk Oblast.

That is a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles that are being used today."

Read more: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Previously: On the night of 5 January, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Prior to that, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the Kursk front and decorated soldiers there.

Background:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 August 2024.

On 12 August, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in a special operation in Kursk Oblast.

More specifically, the town of Sudzha is under Ukrainian control, and Ukrainian and foreign journalists have visited it. The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) has initiated criminal cases against American and Ukrainian journalists who filmed footage near the city of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast after it was captured by Ukrainian forces.

By 20 August, Ukrainian forces controlled more than 1,260 sq km of territory and 93 settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

On 30 August, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that Ukrainian troops had advanced up to two kilometres in some areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast over the past day and had taken control of 5 square kilometres of Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!