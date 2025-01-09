All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 9 January 2025, 20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT

Representatives of US President-elect Donald Trump have acknowledged in discussions with European partners that they will not be able to end the war in Ukraine swiftly but have promised to continue supporting the country.

Source: Financial Times, citing two European officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The officials told Financial Times that discussions with Trump’s incoming team in recent weeks revealed that they have yet to decide how to address the war. However, they confirmed that support for Ukraine will continue after Trump’s inauguration on 20 January.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The whole team is obsessed with strength and looking strong, so they’re recalibrating the Ukraine approach."

Details: The source added that Trump’s new administration is also wary of comparisons to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and does not want a similar scenario to unfold in Ukraine.

The Financial Times reported that Trump’s team has adjusted its timeline for resolving the war in Ukraine from "24 hours" to several months, which European partners have interpreted as a sign that his administration will not immediately abandon support for Kyiv.

Advertisement:

European officials are urging Trump and his team to maintain US military aid to strengthen Ukraine’s position in peace negotiations and bring Moscow back to the table.

For instance, in December, French representatives told Trump’s advisors that bolstering Ukraine’s position on the battlefield means halting Russian advances in the east. They emphasised that as long as Russia continues seizing territory, negotiations will remain.

Background:

  • Recently, Keith Kellogg, US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, stated that he "set a goal on a personal and professional level" and aims to find a settlement to the current full-scale war within 100 days of the new president’s inauguration.
  • Trump has previously stated that in his efforts to settle the Russo-Ukrainian war, he "will not abandon Ukraine"

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpwarUkraineUSA
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
DeepState: Russia advances in multiple settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts
All News
Trump
Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters
Russian embassy comments on Trump's remarks about acquiring Greenland, media reports say
Trump determined to take control of Greenland, though not by force – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
15:17
"He dared to break stereotypes": Story of student killed in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih
14:21
Russian attack damages cathedral of Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Zaporizhzhia – video
14:03
Poland says Russia attempts to recruit Poles to destabilise country before elections
13:54
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault and capture 6 soldiers
13:36
Ukrainian athlete Bohdan Borkovskyi wins bronze in sprint at 2025 World University Games
13:21
Russian coal exports plummet to six-year low, Moscow Times reports
13:09
Lukianivska metro station reopens in Kyiv after morning Russian attack
12:15
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
12:08
Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina defeats world No. 4 to reach Australian Open round of 16, set to face Russian opponent
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: