Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT

Representatives of US President-elect Donald Trump have acknowledged in discussions with European partners that they will not be able to end the war in Ukraine swiftly but have promised to continue supporting the country.

Source: Financial Times, citing two European officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The officials told Financial Times that discussions with Trump’s incoming team in recent weeks revealed that they have yet to decide how to address the war. However, they confirmed that support for Ukraine will continue after Trump’s inauguration on 20 January.

Quote: "The whole team is obsessed with strength and looking strong, so they’re recalibrating the Ukraine approach."

Details: The source added that Trump’s new administration is also wary of comparisons to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and does not want a similar scenario to unfold in Ukraine.

The Financial Times reported that Trump’s team has adjusted its timeline for resolving the war in Ukraine from "24 hours" to several months, which European partners have interpreted as a sign that his administration will not immediately abandon support for Kyiv.

European officials are urging Trump and his team to maintain US military aid to strengthen Ukraine’s position in peace negotiations and bring Moscow back to the table.

For instance, in December, French representatives told Trump’s advisors that bolstering Ukraine’s position on the battlefield means halting Russian advances in the east. They emphasised that as long as Russia continues seizing territory, negotiations will remain.

Background:

Recently, Keith Kellogg, US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, stated that he "set a goal on a personal and professional level" and aims to find a settlement to the current full-scale war within 100 days of the new president’s inauguration.

Trump has previously stated that in his efforts to settle the Russo-Ukrainian war, he "will not abandon Ukraine".

