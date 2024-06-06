All Sections
First phase of screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law completed

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 June 2024, 10:05
First phase of screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law completed
Photo: Stefanishyna on X

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, has said that the first phase of the screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law has been completed. 

Source: European Pravda; Stefanishyna on Facebook

Details: Stefanishyna said that the first phase of the screening has been completed and that a delegation from the European Commission has arrived in Kyiv to coordinate further work. 

"I am pleased to congratulate all of us on the completion of the first phase – more than 30 explanatory sessions as part of the official screening process. Ukrainian delegations have gained useful experience and the necessary knowledge to continue our steady progress towards full membership," Stefanishyna said.

The European Commission delegation that arrived in Ukraine is responsible for conducting the screening from the European side.

The first day of consultations, on Wednesday, focused on methods and approaches to the next stage of the assessment of Ukrainian legislation, as well as expectations from the Ukrainian side. 

"We discussed in detail each of the negotiating chapters on which explanatory sessions were held," Stefanishyna noted.

European Pravda said that the second phase of the screening should begin after the negotiation framework is approved, which, under a positive scenario, will happen by the end of June. 

Background:

  • The negotiation framework is a document that defines the principles and procedures for negotiating accession with a candidate country. The European Commission is developing it in parallel with the "screening"— the study of Ukrainian legislation regarding the level of its compliance with EU law. 
  • After the negotiation framework is approved by the EU Council, the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Conference takes place, which is considered the official start of accession negotiations.

