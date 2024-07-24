All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Powerful explosions rock Kharkiv, mayor reports 5 strikes and large fire

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 24 July 2024, 14:27
Powerful explosions rock Kharkiv, mayor reports 5 strikes and large fire
Explosion. Photo: Depositphotos

The Russians are attacking the city of Kharkiv once again on 24 July. 

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote from Terekhov: "Sounds of powerful explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Be careful."

Advertisement:

Details: Ihor Terekhov reported that the missiles attacked an infrastructure facility. A large fire broke out at the site of the hit. Information on casualties and damage is being updated.

Update: At 14:17, Terekhov reported the fifth strike on the city since the beginning of the day, and it once again targeted the industrial area. Details about casualties and damage are still being clarified.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Kharkiv
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
Russians attack Kharkiv, killing a person
New air-raid warning system may be introduced for Kharkiv – Kharkiv's mayor
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: