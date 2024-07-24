Powerful explosions rock Kharkiv, mayor reports 5 strikes and large fire

The Russians are attacking the city of Kharkiv once again on 24 July.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote from Terekhov: "Sounds of powerful explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Be careful."

Details: Ihor Terekhov reported that the missiles attacked an infrastructure facility. A large fire broke out at the site of the hit. Information on casualties and damage is being updated.

Update: At 14:17, Terekhov reported the fifth strike on the city since the beginning of the day, and it once again targeted the industrial area. Details about casualties and damage are still being clarified.

Background:

Over Wednesday night, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. As a result of the UAV strike, a stable in the village of Lisne, in the suburbs of Kharkiv, burned down. Two men aged 41 and 18 were injured.

Russian troops also attacked the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast with Shaheds on the night of 23-24 July, damaging the port infrastructure and a residential building, injuring three people.

The Air Force reported that Russia fired two missiles on Kharkiv Oblast and attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. Air defence shot down 17 of the 23 drones launched by the Russians.

