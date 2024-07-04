Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

Zelenskyy. Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has refuted information about an interview between the president and the controversial American journalist Tucker Carlson, who previously interviewed Putin.

Source: Nykyforov on Facebook

Quote: "Mr. Tucker Carlson should verify his sources at the FSB more carefully. The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not on it."

Advertisement:

Previously: On 4 July, Carlson on X reported that his interview with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may soon be released.

Background:

On 6 February, notorious former Fox News host Tucker Carlson conducted an interview with Russian leader Vladimir Putin – the reason for his visit to Moscow – and said he had requested an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 9 February, in an interview with Carlson, Putin claimed that he wanted "to achieve a resolution of the situation in Ukraine through negotiations".

In a podcast hosted by American journalist Lex Fridman, Carlson described his impressions of his interview with Putin and admitted that the Kremlin was trying to demonise Ukrainians by calling them Nazis. "I thought it was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!