All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 4 July 2024, 11:20
Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson
Zelenskyy. Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has refuted information about an interview between the president and the controversial American journalist Tucker Carlson, who previously interviewed Putin.

Source: Nykyforov on Facebook

Quote: "Mr. Tucker Carlson should verify his sources at the FSB more carefully. The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not on it."

Advertisement:

Previously: On 4 July, Carlson on X reported that his interview with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may soon be released.

Background:

  • On 6 February, notorious former Fox News host Tucker Carlson conducted an interview with Russian leader Vladimir Putin – the reason for his visit to Moscow – and said he had requested an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • On 9 February, in an interview with Carlson, Putin claimed that he wanted "to achieve a resolution of the situation in Ukraine through negotiations".
  • In a podcast hosted by American journalist Lex Fridman, Carlson described his impressions of his interview with Putin and admitted that the Kremlin was trying to demonise Ukrainians by calling them Nazis. "I thought it was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyPutinmedia
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy thanks US for new assistance package
Notorious American journalist Carlson announces interview with Zelenskyy
Russian attack on Dnipro: number of casualties rises to 53, four of them in critical condition – video
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: