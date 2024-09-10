All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Germany removes temporary protection from nearly quarter million Ukrainians in a month

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 September 2024, 14:27
Germany removes temporary protection from nearly quarter million Ukrainians in a month
Stock photo: Getty Images

The number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in the country has sharply decreased in Germany.

Source: the statistics by Eurostat on 10 September, as reported by European Pravda

Starting from July 2024, Germany has removed from the register of people under temporary protection all those whose status is no longer valid, either because they have obtained another form of protection or have permanently left Germany.

Advertisement:

Compared to the end of June 2024, this has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of people under temporary protection reported by Germany, by 236,925 (-17.6%).

As of 31 July 2024, a little over 4.1 million non-EU nationals who fled Ukraine due to Russian aggression held temporary protection status in the EU.

Germany remains the EU country that has granted temporary protection to the largest number of beneficiaries from Ukraine as of the end of July 2024 – 1,110,600 people. Poland is in second place (976,205), and the Czech Republic is in third place (369,610).

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Recently, there has been talk in Germany about reducing aid for refugees from Ukraine. 
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have found refuge in the country to find employment.
  • Scholz also called on the EU to allocate more funds for such countries as Germany which accept a large number of Ukrainian refugees.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyrefugeesUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Denmark announces provision of second batch of its F-16s to Ukraine

Polish government announces state of emergency due to massive floods, another dam burst

Toronto Film Festival sets new screening date for controversial propaganda film about Russians at war – photo

Kremlin reacts to Ukraine inviting Red Cross and UN to Russia's Kursk Oblast

Zelenskyy on attempted assassination attempt on Trump: Glad he was not hurt

Firefighting near Lyman continues: fire burns through over 200 hectares – photo, video

All News
Germany
Germany believes that peace in Ukraine should not be dictated by Russia
Everything possible should be done to prosecute the guilty – Scholz on Nord Stream pipelines explosions
German foreign minister criticises Chancellor Scholz's party for its hesitation regarding support for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:09
Zelenskyy to make speech at UN General Assembly on 25 September
19:03
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski: "A Ukrainian barber cuts my hair in Warsaw. I ask him, shouldn't you be defending Ukraine?"
18:56
Zelenskyy orders General Staff to provide action plan to improve work of military training centres
18:12
Child killed in Kherson Oblast by detonation of explosives
18:10
Blind political prisoner Oleksandr Sizikov sentenced to 17 years in prison by Russian occupiers in Crimea
17:56
Netherlands on Russia's violation of NATO airspace: Our response must be clear
17:46
Director of Russians at War film included on list of persons threatening Ukraine's national security
16:53
Denmark announces provision of second batch of its F-16s to Ukraine
16:43
If Russians occupy Pokrovsk, it will hit Ukraine's economy – CEO of Ukraine's largest mining company
16:20
Russia is afraid of UN and ICRC observers visiting Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: