Germany removes temporary protection from nearly quarter million Ukrainians in a month

The number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in the country has sharply decreased in Germany.

Source: the statistics by Eurostat on 10 September, as reported by European Pravda

Starting from July 2024, Germany has removed from the register of people under temporary protection all those whose status is no longer valid, either because they have obtained another form of protection or have permanently left Germany.

Compared to the end of June 2024, this has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of people under temporary protection reported by Germany, by 236,925 (-17.6%).

As of 31 July 2024, a little over 4.1 million non-EU nationals who fled Ukraine due to Russian aggression held temporary protection status in the EU.

Germany remains the EU country that has granted temporary protection to the largest number of beneficiaries from Ukraine as of the end of July 2024 – 1,110,600 people. Poland is in second place (976,205), and the Czech Republic is in third place (369,610).

Background:

Recently, there has been talk in Germany about reducing aid for refugees from Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have found refuge in the country to find employment.

Scholz also called on the EU to allocate more funds for such countries as Germany which accept a large number of Ukrainian refugees.

