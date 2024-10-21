South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media
South Korea is considering sending military and intelligence officials to Ukraine after the North deployed troops to support Russia.
Source: Newsweek
Details: South Korean media have reported, citing an intelligence official, that the South Korean government and military are "reviewing a plan to send an appropriate number of personnel, including intelligence officers [who specialise in North Korea] and experts in enemy tactics," to Ukraine.
These personnel would conduct interrogations or provide interpreting if Ukrainian forces took North Korean soldiers prisoner. They would also provide Kyiv with intelligence about North Korea's military tactics, doctrine and operations.
Later, during a press briefing, the South Korean Defence Ministry said it would consider measures regarding the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine with an "open attitude".
Background:
- On 8 October, South Korea's Ministry of Defence reported that North Korea is likely to send some of its regular armed forces to the battlefield in Ukraine in support of Russia.
- On 13 October, President Zelenskyy stated that North Korea was supplying Russia not only with weapons but also with military personnel, and called on partners to increase aid for Ukraine. On 14 October, Zelenskyy announced that North Korea had de facto entered the war. On 16 October, Zelenskyy added that North Korea was also supplying Russia with people to work at Russian factories. On 17 October, Zelenskyy said Russia intended to recruit about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea for the war against Ukraine.
- On 18 October, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed that approximately 11,000 North Korean infantry troops are currently being trained in Russia’s east. They are expected to be ready for combat against Ukraine by 1 November.
- South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that North Korea had sent 1,500 special forces troops to help Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. They have already arrived in Russia.
- On 21 October, South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev to Seoul to lodge a protest over the deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine.
