South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

South Korea is considering sending military and intelligence officials to Ukraine after the North deployed troops to support Russia.

Source: Newsweek

Details: South Korean media have reported, citing an intelligence official, that the South Korean government and military are "reviewing a plan to send an appropriate number of personnel, including intelligence officers [who specialise in North Korea] and experts in enemy tactics," to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

These personnel would conduct interrogations or provide interpreting if Ukrainian forces took North Korean soldiers prisoner. They would also provide Kyiv with intelligence about North Korea's military tactics, doctrine and operations.

Later, during a press briefing, the South Korean Defence Ministry said it would consider measures regarding the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine with an "open attitude".

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!