Scholz says he's open to further talks with Putin

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 December 2024, 10:25
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Facebook

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains open to further talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, despite describing their phone converaation in November as a "disappointment".

Source: Zeit, citing Scholz, as reported by European Pravda

Scholz said in RTL's annual review that he is open to further talks with Vladimir Putin, despite describing their recent phone call as a "disappointment".

Quote: "It was disappointing because he simply repeated the same usual phrases," Scholz said.

Still, the chancellor believes the call was necessary to send Putin a signal that Germany’s support for Ukraine will not waver and to stress that "he must withdraw his troops to lay the groundwork for peace".

"This has to be done, and I will do it again. But we must not have any illusions," Scholz added.

Background:

  • On 15 November, it became known that Scholz had spoken with the Kremlin leader for the first time in two years. At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to the call as a "Pandora’s box".
  • On 11 December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held an hour-long conversation with Putin.

