Scholz says he's open to further talks with Putin
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains open to further talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, despite describing their phone converaation in November as a "disappointment".
Source: Zeit, citing Scholz, as reported by European Pravda
Scholz said in RTL's annual review that he is open to further talks with Vladimir Putin, despite describing their recent phone call as a "disappointment".
Quote: "It was disappointing because he simply repeated the same usual phrases," Scholz said.
Still, the chancellor believes the call was necessary to send Putin a signal that Germany’s support for Ukraine will not waver and to stress that "he must withdraw his troops to lay the groundwork for peace".
"This has to be done, and I will do it again. But we must not have any illusions," Scholz added.
Background:
- On 15 November, it became known that Scholz had spoken with the Kremlin leader for the first time in two years. At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to the call as a "Pandora’s box".
- On 11 December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held an hour-long conversation with Putin.
