All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Kursk operation forced Russia to initiate prisoner swap for first time – Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner

Sofia Sereda, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 18 December 2024, 16:50
Kursk operation forced Russia to initiate prisoner swap for first time – Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner
Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: UP

Russia initiated a prisoner-of-war exchange for the first time ever amid Ukraine's military campaign in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "In 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, the communication was always initiated by the Ukrainian side. But this year, for the first time ever, the Russian side personally took the initiative to communicate. It was the beginning of the military operation in Kursk Oblast by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. So I believe that the Kursk operation has bolstered Ukraine's case to its full potential."

Advertisement:

Details: Nevertheless, Lubinets added, Russia continues to wage a hybrid war against Ukraine, and he feels this directly in his work as human rights commissioner.

As examples of psyops that Russia has launched to discredit the Ukrainian government and the negotiation process, Lubinets cited the story of the error-ridden lists of prisoners of war provided by his Russian counterpart, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russian claims about the Il-76 plane crash, and the public execution of Ukrainian soldiers in Olenivka.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Assessing the results of the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the operation "has significantly aided Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and has provided one of the largest contributions to Ukraine's prisoner exchange pool".
  • Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk Oblast had created a strategic problem for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk Oblastprisonerswarhuman rights
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's Security Service intercepts conversation between Russians confirming heavy North Korean losses in Kursk Oblast
Almost 200 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians occur on battlefield, with 49 assaults repelled in Kursk Oblast
ISW analyses why Russia hides presence of North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: