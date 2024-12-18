Kursk operation forced Russia to initiate prisoner swap for first time – Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner

Russia initiated a prisoner-of-war exchange for the first time ever amid Ukraine's military campaign in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "In 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, the communication was always initiated by the Ukrainian side. But this year, for the first time ever, the Russian side personally took the initiative to communicate. It was the beginning of the military operation in Kursk Oblast by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. So I believe that the Kursk operation has bolstered Ukraine's case to its full potential."

Details: Nevertheless, Lubinets added, Russia continues to wage a hybrid war against Ukraine, and he feels this directly in his work as human rights commissioner.

As examples of psyops that Russia has launched to discredit the Ukrainian government and the negotiation process, Lubinets cited the story of the error-ridden lists of prisoners of war provided by his Russian counterpart, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russian claims about the Il-76 plane crash, and the public execution of Ukrainian soldiers in Olenivka.

Background:

Assessing the results of the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the operation "has significantly aided Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and has provided one of the largest contributions to Ukraine's prisoner exchange pool".

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk Oblast had created a strategic problem for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

