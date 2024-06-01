All Sections
Russians seize 752 square kilometres since beginning of 2024 – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 1 June 2024, 06:33
Russians seize 752 square kilometres since beginning of 2024 – ISW
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has found evidence confirming that Russian forces have seized approximately 752 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in 2024.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: ISW had previously said that Russian forces had seized approximately 516 square kilometres of territory from 1 January 2024 to 29 April 2024. 

Military analysts noted that Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov has greatly overestimated the progress of Russian troops in Ukraine since the beginning of 2024 even though they achieved significant tactical successes in northern Kharkiv Oblast at the beginning of May.

Belousov claimed on 31 May that Russian forces had already seized 880 square kilometres in 2024.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 31 May:  

  • US and German officials confirmed that the United States and Germany have changed their policies to allow Ukraine to use US- and German-provided weapons to strike Russian territory with some restrictions but did not offer precise details about these restrictions.
  • Ukrainian forces conducted a series of drone and missile strikes against a Russian long-range radar system in occupied Crimea and an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai on 31 May following the 30 May Ukrainian strike against the Kerch Strait ferry crossing.
  • Ukraine signed long-term bilateral security agreements with Sweden, Iceland, and Norway on 31 May.
  • Russia's continued efforts to rally Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries around an imagined confrontation with the West likely stems from Russian concerns about the CSTO's longevity as a vector for Russian influence.
  • Although Russian forces made significant tactical gains in northern Kharkiv Oblast in early May 2024, Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov heavily overestimated Russian advances in Ukraine since the start of 2024.
  • Ukraine and Russia conducted a one-for-one prisoner of war (POW) exchange on 31 May, the first POW exchange since 8 February.
  • The People's Republic of China (PRC) announced on 31 May that it will not join the June 2024 Ukraine peace summit.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Vovchansk, Avdiivka, and Donetsk City.
  • Russian State Duma Information Policy Committee Chairperson Alexander Khinshtein announced on 30 May that he and Duma Security Committee Chairperson Vasily Piskarev submitted a bill for the Duma's consideration that would eliminate toll fees for Russian military, Rosgvardia, and Federal Security Service (FSB) vehicles.

Subjects: ISWwar
