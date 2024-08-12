Russians send youth groups from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russians and their collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have been forming youth groups to send them to Russia's Kursk Oblast.
Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center
Quote: "Another Kremlin propaganda campaign in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Youth groups are being formed here to go to the territory of Kursk Oblast.
Under the lenses of video cameras, 'volunteers' are packed into buses and sent to allegedly help the affected Kurians."
Details: The NRC noted that Serhii Dobrovolskyi, local collaborator and head of the regional organisation Young Republic, stated that at least a hundred young people from temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast are planned to be sent to Russia.
Quote: "However, the Kremlin henchman complains that the plan has not yet been implemented."
"On the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders hold small rallies where state employees and Russian touring artists imitate support for the population of Kursk Oblast on camera."
Previously: More than 76,000 civilians were evacuated from areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian leader Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- On 8 August, Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air".
- On 9 August, Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.
- Igor Korpunkov, mayor of the Russian town of Kurchatov, where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (Kursk NPP) is located, reported that fighting is now taking place a few dozen kilometres away from the town borders, but urged residents not to panic.
- A counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was imposed in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts on the night of 9-10 August. A state of emergency was declared in Kursk Oblast on 7 August, two days after the Ukrainian incursion.
