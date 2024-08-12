Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russians and their collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have been forming youth groups to send them to Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Quote: "Another Kremlin propaganda campaign in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Youth groups are being formed here to go to the territory of Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Under the lenses of video cameras, 'volunteers' are packed into buses and sent to allegedly help the affected Kurians."

Details: The NRC noted that Serhii Dobrovolskyi, local collaborator and head of the regional organisation Young Republic, stated that at least a hundred young people from temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast are planned to be sent to Russia.

Quote: "However, the Kremlin henchman complains that the plan has not yet been implemented."

Advertisement:

"On the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders hold small rallies where state employees and Russian touring artists imitate support for the population of Kursk Oblast on camera."

Previously: More than 76,000 civilians were evacuated from areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!