US discusses long-term goals of operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast with Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 August 2024, 02:14
US discusses long-term goals of operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast with Ukraine
The Pentagon. Photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon has been discussing Ukraine's long-term objectives in Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine’s defence forces have demonstrated "creativity and battlefield prowess".

Source: Ukrinform and Radio Liberty citing Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder

Quote: "We're continuing to have the discussions with the Ukrainians in terms of their focus."

Details: General Ryder reiterated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the operation in Kursk Oblast was conducted to create a buffer zone. 

"So we're having those conversations to learn more about what their [Ukrainian] objectives are," Ryder added.

He once again said that the United States remains focused on ensuring Ukraine's ability to remain a free and sovereign country capable of deterring future Russian aggression. 

Ryder assured that the US will continue to support Ukraine in the long term.

Quote: "As it relates to their operation in Kursk, as I mentioned, they [Ukraine's defence forces] clearly have compelled the Russians to struggle in their response. It has certainly demonstrated the creativity and the battlefield prowess of the Ukrainians. But when it comes to what their longer term objectives are here, that's something that we're still discussing with them."

Details: Ryder confirmed that Russia has deployed "a small number of forces into Kursk, the Kursk region, to respond".

He emphasised that "Russia has really struggled to respond… and you continue to see some Ukrainian advances in that regard".

Meanwhile, the Pentagon representative reiterated that the policy regarding the use of US-provided long-range strike capabilities for attacks deep into Russia has not changed. He noted that he would not delve into the details of Ukraine's choice of military assets and personnel in conducting its operations.

Background:

  • There were unofficial reports that Moscow had deployed "thousands" of troops from the line of contact in Ukraine to Kursk Oblast.
  • The United States officially refuses to assess the events in Kursk Oblast, but the Congress calls the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation "historic" and one that could change the course of the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

