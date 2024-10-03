We saw number of productive steps in Victory Plan – US State Department spokesman

The US Department of State has stated that it has seen a number of productive steps in the Victory Plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that it will be in contact with Kyiv on this issue.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller

Quote from Miller: "But we took that plan, we reviewed it, we saw a number of productive steps in it. We’re going to engage with them about it."

Details: Miller noted that Ukraine had not yet detailed this Victory Plan publicly, so he will not do so either. At the same time, he stressed that the United States had taken the plan into account.

Miller added that the Victory Plan concerned not only the actions that Ukraine would take but also the steps that other countries would take.

Background:

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the Biden administration was concerned that Ukraine's Victory Plan did not have a comprehensive strategy.

Bloomberg reported that some Western officials were trying to lower expectations of the Victory Plan.

At the same time, Zelenskyy’s spokesman, Serhii Nykyforov, said that during the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the United States, the American side showed "great interest" in the Victory Plan.

