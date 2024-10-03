New NATO Secretary General explains why Ukraine will be his top priority

Mark Rutte at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has confirmed during his first foreign visit to Kyiv that the Ukrainian issue will be his key priority in his new post.

Source: Rutte at a press conference in Kyiv, as quoted by European Pravda

Details: Rutte reiterated that his visit to Ukraine was his first working trip after taking office.

Quote: "It was important to me that I come to Ukraine at the start of my mandate to make crystal clear to you, to the people of Ukraine, and to everyone watching that NATO stands with Ukraine. As the new NATO Secretary General, it is my priority and my privilege to take this support forward, working with you to ensure that Ukraine prevails."

More details: Rutte explained that the allies themselves need to be supporting Ukraine.

"This is why we are so committed to supporting Ukraine because your security matters for ours. And your fight for freedom reflects our core principles and values," Mark Rutte said.

He also pointed out that the allies had already provided Ukraine with "unprecedented support" since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Rutte stressed that 99% of the security support received by Ukraine came from NATO member states.

At their joint press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he considers it a key priority in Ukraine's relations with NATO to receive an invitation to join the Alliance, although he understands that it will not be easy.

Background:

Long-time Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte officially took office as NATO Secretary General on 1 October.

His arrival in Kyiv was publicly announced in the middle of the day on 3 October.

While still Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rutte visited frontline Kharkiv, where the security agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands was signed. Together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they walked the streets of the city and visited houses damaged by shelling.

His successor, Dick Schoof, visited Zaporizhzhia as part of his first visit to Ukraine, and the ministers of foreign affairs and defence in the new Dutch government also made their first visits to Ukraine.

