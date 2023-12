Сєвєродонецьк в епіцентрі протистояння за Донбас. 106-ий день війни. ОНЛАЙН

Мальовничі українські поля з висоти винищувача МіГ-29МУ1

#Ukraine: Extremely picturesque footage of a Ukrainian Mig-29MU1 jet with the standard UA A2A loadout for the type; 2x R-27R & 4x R-73 AAMs.



These jets are still flying; indeed, the quantity available to the UAF is said to have increased after additional parts arrived. pic.twitter.com/IEI5EZhAgc