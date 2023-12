Война. День 27. ОНЛАЙН

🐕🇺🇦Українські собаки також на службі в українського народу

This is Lord 🐕‍🦺 special forces officer. For a year and a half he has been serving for the special unit of the 🇺🇦 National Police in Khmelnytskyi region with his friend Roman.#StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/EXSJr2cBb3